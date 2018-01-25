Global $10 Bn Superabsorbent Polymers Market 2017-2022: Boon for Agriculture in Arid Areas, Thriving Medical Sector, Geomembranes Enable in Water Conservation & Gaining Traction as Concrete Additives

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Superabsorbent Polymers - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Agriculture Drives Demand Growth for Superabsorbent Polymers by 5.8% through to 2022, Global Market to Reach $10 Billion

Accounting for a share estimated at 31.8% translating into US$2.5 billion in 2017, Asia-Pacific leads the global value market for SAPs. The region is also projected witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.5% between 2017 and 2022 to reach US$3.4 billion by 2022.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs) market for the period 2014-2022 in terms of volumes in Tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2022

Innovations from SAP manufacturers have led to the development of bio-based materials that are biodegradable and do not contribute to environmental pollution. Governments across the globe are also playing their part in promoting the use of disposable personal care products to maintain cleanliness, which has a direct bearing on demand for SAPs.



Research Findings & Coverage

Global Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs) market is examined in this report with respect to key polymer types and major application areas

The report exclusively analyzes each polymer type and application areas of Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs) by a major geographic region

Superabsorbent Polymers Boon for Agriculture in Arid Areas

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs) Thrive in the Medical Sector

Superabsorbent Polymer Geomembranes Enable in Water Conservation

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 35

The industry guide includes the contact details for 116 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key polymer types of SAPs including:

Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Sodium Polyacrylate

Others

Application Areas of SAPs analyzed comprise the following:

Adult Incontinence Products

Agriculture & Horticulture

Baby Diapers

Feminine Hygiene Products

Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:



Part A: Global Market Perspective



1. Introduction

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 What Are Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs)?

1.1.1.1 A Brief History of SAPs

1.1.2 Techniques of Synthesizing SAPs

1.1.2.1 Bulk Polymerization

1.1.2.2 Solution Polymerization/Cross-Linking

1.1.2.3 Suspension Polymerization or Inverse Suspension Polymerization

1.1.2.4 Polymerization by Irradiation

1.1.2.5 Cross-Linking in Superabsorbent Polymers

1.1.3 Major Types of Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs)

1.1.3.1 Polyacrylamide Copolymer

1.1.3.1.1 Chemical Properties

1.1.3.1.2 Physical Properties

1.1.3.1.3 Applications

1.1.3.2 Sodium Polyacrylate

1.1.3.2.1 Production Process

1.1.3.2.2 Major Commercial Applications of Sodium Polyacrylate

1.1.3.3 Other Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs)

1.1.3.3.1 Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

1.1.3.3.2 Polyvinyl Alcohol Copolymers

1.1.3.3.3 Polysaccharide-Based SAPs

1.1.4 Applications of Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs)

1.1.4.1 Hygiene

1.1.4.2 Agriculture and Horticulture

1.1.4.3 Other Applications

1.1.4.3.1 Medical

1.1.4.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.1.4.3.3 Others



2. Key Market Trends

2.1 Superabsorbent Polymers Boon for Agriculture in Arid Areas

2.2 Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs) Thrive in the Medical Sector

2.3 Superabsorbent Polymer Geomembranes Enable in Water Conservation

2.4 Superabsorbent Polymers Gaining Traction as Concrete Additives



3. Key Global Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company ( The United States )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) BASF-YPC Company Limited ( China )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) LG Chem Ltd ( South Korea )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd ( Japan )

) SNF S.A.S. ( France )

) Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd ( Japan )

) Shandong Haoyue New Materials Co Ltd ( China )

) Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co Ltd ( China )

) Songwon Industrial Co Ltd ( South Korea )

) Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited ( Japan )

) Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd ( China )

) Zhejiang Weilong Polymer Material Co Ltd ( China )

4. Key Business Trends

Sumitomo Seika's South Korean Superabsorbent Polymers Capacity Expanded

Evonik Introduces Next Generation of SAPs

Evonik's SAP Production Capacity Reduces

Wanhua Chemical Showcases Novel Superabsorbent Polymer Materials

Nippon Shokubai's American Subsidiary Changes Name

Groundbreaking Ceremony of Nippon Shokubai Europe NV's New SAP/AA Plants Held

SDP Global Sets Up New SAP Facility in Malaysia

LG Chem Expands Acrylic Acid and Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Production in South Korea

Nippon Shokubai Europe Approves European Expansions

Evonik Inaugurates New Application Technology Center for Superabsorbent Polymers

Evonik Industries Increases SAP Production Capacities

5. Global Market Overview

5.1 Global Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs) Market Overview by Polymer Type

5.1.1 Global Superabsorbent Polymer Type Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.1.1.1 Polyacrylamide Copolymer

5.1.1.2 Sodium Polyacrylate

5.1.1.3 Other Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs)

5.2 Global Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs) Market Overview by Application

5.2.1 Global Superabsorbent Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.2.1.1 Adult Incontinence Products

5.2.1.2 Agriculture & Horticulture

5.2.1.3 Baby Diapers

5.2.1.4 Feminine Hygiene Products

5.2.1.5 Other Applications



Part B: Regional Market Perspective



Global Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs) Market Overview by Geographic Region



Regional Market Overview



1. North America



2. Europe



3. Asia-Pacific



4. South America



5. Rest Of World



Part C: Guide to the Industry



Part D: Annexure



Companies Mentioned



Acuro Organics Limited ( India )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( The United States )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) BASF-YPC Company Limited ( China )

) Beijing Sinofloc Chemical Co Ltd ( China )

) Chemtex Speciality Limited ( India )

) DEMI Co Ltd ( China )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH ( Germany )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) GEL Frost Packs Kalyani Enterprises ( India )

) Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) LG Chem Ltd ( South Korea )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) Nippon Shokubai America Industries, Inc. ( The United States )

) Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd ( Japan )

) Nippon Shokubai Europe N.V. ( Belgium )

) Nisshoku Chemical Industry (Zhangjiagang) Co Ltd ( China )

) PT Nippon Shokubai Indonesia ( Indonesia )

) Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co Ltd ( China )

) SDP Global ( Malaysia ) SDN BHD ( Malaysia )

) SDN BHD ( ) SDP Global Co Ltd ( Japan )

) SNF S.A.S. ( France )

) SNF SAS ( FRANCE )

) San-Dia Polymers (Nantong) Co Ltd ( China )

) Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd ( Japan )

) Shandong Haoyue New Materials Co Ltd ( China )

) Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co Ltd ( China )

) Songwon Industrial Co Ltd ( South Korea )

) Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited ( Japan )

) Sumitomo Seika Singapore Pte Ltd ( Singapore )

) Tangshan Boya Resin Co Ltd ( China )

) Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd ( China )

) Yixing Danson Technology ( China )

) Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co Ltd ( China )

) Zhejiang Weilong Polymer Material Co Ltd ( China )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hvtjjd/global_10_bn?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716