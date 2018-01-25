sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 25.01.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 853081 ISIN: US0010551028 Ticker-Symbol: AFL 
25.01.2018 | 15:21
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Aflac Incorporated -- AFL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 11, 2018, post-market, The Intercept published an article entitled, "Behind the Duck: Former Aflac Employees Allege Fraud and Abuse in Nearly Every Aspect of Company." Citing "interviews with multiple current and former employees, as well as three previously unreported lawsuits," the article reported that "Aflac has exploited workers, manipulated its accounting, and deceived shareholders and customers." Among the allegations, the article suggests Aflac employees were pressured "to meet sales goals selling policies without customer authorization or consent" and to engage in illegal bundling policies. In addition, the article suggests that whistleblowers faced retaliation and that the Company engaged in earnings statement manipulation "moving sales earned in certain weeks into different quarters to hit numbers." On this news, Aflac's share price has fallen sharply during intra-day trading on January 12, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/AFL-Info-Request-Form-6366

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street- 24th Floor
New York, NY10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE