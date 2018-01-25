EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by the Board of Directors of Aflac Incorporated -- AFL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 11, 2018, post-market, The Intercept published an article entitled, "Behind the Duck: Former Aflac Employees Allege Fraud and Abuse in Nearly Every Aspect of Company." Citing "interviews with multiple current and former employees, as well as three previously unreported lawsuits," the article reported that "Aflac has exploited workers, manipulated its accounting, and deceived shareholders and customers." Among the allegations, the article suggests Aflac employees were pressured "to meet sales goals selling policies without customer authorization or consent" and to engage in illegal bundling policies. In addition, the article suggests that whistleblowers faced retaliation and that the Company engaged in earnings statement manipulation "moving sales earned in certain weeks into different quarters to hit numbers." On this news, Aflac's share price has fallen sharply during intra-day trading on January 12, 2018. To obtain additional information, go to:

