

ProVen VCT plc



Interim Management Statement



for the three months ended 30 November 2017



ProVen VCT plc (the 'Company') presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2017. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.



Performance



Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited



30 November 31 August 31 May 28 February



2017 2017 2017 2017



Pence Pence Pence Pence



Net Asset Value per share ('NAV') 92.8 101.8 107.9 106.3



Dividends paid/ declared per share 36.0 29.0 26.5 26.5 since conversion/ consolidation*



Total Return (NAV plus dividends 128.8 130.8 134.4 132.8 paid/ declared*)



*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.



Net Asset Value



During the three month period to 30 November 2017, the NAV per share decreased from 101.8p to 92.8p. Of the total decline of 9.0p, 7.0p reflected the dividend paid during the period.



Dividends paid or declared



On 11 October 2017, the Company announced a special interim dividend for the year ending 28 February 2018 of 7.0p per share. This dividend was paid on 17 November 2017 to shareholders on the register at 20 October 2017.



Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2017



Portfolio summary



Valuation



Venture capital investments £'000



Watchfinder.co.uk Limited 9,073



Chargemaster plc 5,264



Think Limited 4,253



Chess Technologies Limited 3,892



Rapid Charge Grid Limited 3,705



Monica Vinader Limited 3,679



Perfect Channel Limited 3,480



Litchfield Media Limited 3,393



Thread, Inc. 3,024



Poq Studio Limited 2,250



Other investments 22,671



64,684



Cash at bank 30,932



Total 95,616



Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2017, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.



Investment activity during the three month period ended 30 November 2017



Investment additions



£'000



Thread, Inc. 1,169



Been There Done That Global Limited 553



InContext Solutions, Inc. 387



Disposable Cubicle Curtains Limited 170 -------- 2,279 --------



Investment disposals



Market Gain Realised



value at 1 September Disposal against gain 2017 Cost proceeds cost in period



£'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000



Monmouth Holdings 2,500 2,500 2,500 - - Limited(1)



2,500 2,500 2,500 - -



(1) Loan note repayment



Investment activity from 1 December 2017 to the date of this announcement



Investment additions



£'000



Smart Information Systems GmbH (t/a Smart Assistant) 324 -------- 324 --------



Investment disposals



There were no disposals from 1 December to the date of this announcement.



Changes to share capital Ordinary



Shares



of 10p each



As at 1 September 2017 97,845,882



Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2017 (190,000)



Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2017 (under the 3,209,077 Offer for Subscription dated 20 October 2017)



Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2017 (under the 1,003,702 terms of the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme) ------------ As at 30 November 2017 101,868,661 ------------



In the period from 1 December 2017 to the date of this announcement, 263,966 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled and 617,804 shares were issued under the Offer for Subscription dated 20 October 2017, which closed on 20 December 2017.



Material events



On 22 November 2017, following the Autumn Budget Statement, Her Majesty's Government announced a number of changes to the rules governing Venture Capital Trusts. Further details of these changes were set out in the first draft of the Finance (No. 2) Bill 2018 (the 'Finance Bill') published on 1 December 2017.



As of the date of this announcement, the Board does not believe that these rule changes will materially affect the Company's investment policy and strategy.



Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2017 to 30 November 2017 or in the period from 1 December 2017 to the date of this announcement.



Further information



Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.



Beringea LLP



Company Secretary



Telephone 020 7845 7820



