NetworkNewsAudio announces an Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Established Companies Positioning to Invest in Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies," featuring ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX).

"Although there has been some volatility in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin's price resilience is impressive … With each rebound in price relative to news, we see more evidence that the concept of digital currency is taking root with investors and the general public alike," CEO Warren Wang stated in the press release (http://nnw.fm/mU7QS). "In addition to providing skilled investors with news about digital currency, ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. hopes to satisfy the average person's curiosity about cryptocurrency, including how to purchase Bitcoin. Moreover, the underlying Blockchain Technology is extremely compelling and we expect to see many interesting developments in this area. Bitcoin ATMs are just one example of how this area is moving forward. We are excited to make this service available to the Chinese community." Wang advised industry entrepreneurs to be patient with Chinese investors while they learn about digital wallet management and the processes for trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. He expressed confidence that China may organize a regulated market for cryptocurrency trading in the future.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail and online sales of hemp-based products and other health related products. For more information visit www.ChineseInvestors.com.

