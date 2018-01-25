New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces an Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Diversity Spells Success in the Cannabis Market," featuring Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC Pink: ETST).

ETST again extended its reach in June 2017 when it entered into a joint venture to launch its wholly owned KannBidoid, Inc. ("KBD") subsidiary (http://nnw.fm/c6VBH). Positioned to take advantage of the recreational vape/smoke shop space, each of KBD's products is formulated with CBD and kanna - a small groundcover plant natively found in southern Africa - sold and distributed in the form of edibles and vapes/e-liquids products.

About Earth Science Tech, Inc.

Earth Science Tech has among the highest quality, purity, and full spectrum High Grade Hemp CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil on the market. Made using the superior supercritical CO2 liquid extraction, our CBD Oil is 100% natural and organic. The company's research, performed alongside the University of Central Oklahoma and DV Biologics laboratory, demonstrates it is the top nutritional and dietary supplement brand for High Grade Hemp CBD Oil. For more information, visit the company's website at www.EarthScienceTech.com

