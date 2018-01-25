

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc



Interim Management Statement



for the three months ended 30 November 2017



ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the 'Company') presents an Interim Management Statement for the three month period ended 30 November 2017. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.



Performance



Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited



30 November 31 August 31 May 28 February



2017 2017 2017 2017



Pence Pence Pence Pence



Net Asset Value per share ('NAV') 68.7 80.0 84.0 82.7



Dividends paid/ declared since 54.4 44.1 41.6 41.6 class launch (originally as 'C' Shares)*



Total Return (NAV plus dividends 123.1 124.1 125.6 124.3 paid/ declared since 'C' Share class launch)



* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.



Net Asset Value



During the three month period to 30 November 2017, the NAV per share decreased from 80.0p to 68.7p. Of the total decline of 11.3p, 10.25p reflected the dividend paid during the period.



Dividends paid or declared



On 11 October 2017, the Company announced a special interim dividend for the year ending 28 February 2018 of 10.25p per share. This dividend was paid on 17 November 2017 to shareholders on the register at 20 October 2017.



Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2017



Valuation



£'000



Venture capital investments



Chess Technologies Limited 5,839



Dryden Holdings Limited 4,762



D3O Holdings Ltd 3,257



Sealskinz Holdings Limited 2,604



Chargemaster plc 2,347



Disposable Cubicle Curtains Limited 2,209



Thread, Inc. 2,131



InContext Solutions, Inc. 2,075



Smart Information Systems GmbH (t/a Smart Assistant) 2,048



Watchfinder.co.uk Limited 1,903



Other investments 24,934



54,109



Cash at bank 44,635



Total 98,744



Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2017, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.



Investment activity during the three month period ended 30 November 2017



Investment additions



£'000



Been There Done That Global Limited 1,448



Thread, Inc. 824



InContext Solutions, Inc. 387



Disposable Cubicle Curtains Limited 230 -------- 2,889 --------



Investment disposals



There were no disposals in the period.



Investment activity from 1 December 2017 to the date of this announcement



Investment additions



£'000



Smart Information Systems GmbH (t/a Smart Assistant) 672 --------------------------------------------------------- 672 ---------------------------------------------------------



Investment disposals



There were no disposals from 1 December to the date of this announcement.



Changes to share capital



Ordinary



Shares of



1.6187p each



As at 1 September 2017 137,082,823



Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2017 (125,000)



Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2017 (under the 3,988,208 Offer for Subscription date 20 October 2017)



Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2017 (under the 2,686,879 terms of the Company's dividend reinvestment scheme) -------------- As at 30 November 2017 143,632,910 --------------



In the period from 1 December 2017 to the date of this announcement, 81,689 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled and 755,495 shares were issued under the Offer for Subscription dated 20 October 2017, which closed on 20 December 2017.



Material events



On 22 November 2017, following the Autumn Budget Statement, Her Majesty's Government announced a number of changes to the rules governing Venture Capital Trusts. Further details of these changes were set out in the first draft of the Finance (No. 2) Bill 2018 (the 'Finance Bill') published on 1 December 2017.



As of the date of this announcement, the Board does not believe that these rule changes will materially affect the Company's investment policy and strategy.



Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2017 to 30 November 2017 or in the period from 1 December 2017 to the date of this announcement.



Further information



Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.



Beringea LLP



Company Secretary



Telephone 020 7845 7820



-End



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Proven Growth & Income VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B5B7YS0R46



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX