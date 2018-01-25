Visionscape Group Participates at Abu Dhabi's Largest Sustainability Exhibition, EcoWASTE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As part of the annual Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, environmental utility group, Visionscape, made its presence felt at the recently concluded 2018 EcoWASTE exhibition, which held in Abu Dhabi from 15th to 18th January 2018. The four-day event was run in partnership with Tadweer (the Centre of Waste Management - Abu Dhabi) and was hosted by Masdar.

EcoWASTE is the leading exhibition for progressive sustainable waste management and recycling solutions in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond. The event brings together government leaders, policy makers, entrepreneurs and thought leaders offering solutions from utilising next-generation technologies for sustainable waste management, developing strategies aimed at turning waste to resources, to implementing innovative systems and reducing landfill global strain.

At the 2018 EcoWASTE exhibition, Visionscape Group took centre stage with a state of-the-art booth installation, winning the Tadweer Certificate of Appreciation. Stationed at the heart of the exhibition space, and showcasing the groups sustainable business model and innovative offerings, the unofficial group launch was held with an opening address by Sir Lord Simon Reading, Visionscape Chairman. In attendance was all the top management members of the Visionscape Group and subsidiaries, all together at the same time, for the first time.

The exhibition was eventful, exciting and filled with prospects, where Visionscape subsidiaries thrived amongst competitors; Eva too, the Visionscape mascot, was a hit amongst the student groups that visited the exhibition. What got the attention of most visitors was that Visionscape were the only ones talking about a push towards a circular economy, capitalising on experience and technologies from the West, and catering to the needs of the new world - emerging markets.

Our commitment to reducing global carbon footprint, by recycling and reusing 90% of the rapidly growing wasted materials and waste collected by the year 2025 was a key selling point for the group, with all subsidiaries - Visionscape Sanitations Solutions; Visionscape Environmental SA; Vision Petlon Polymers; Sellers; and Vision Gelpack - sharing insights and best practices on implementing sustainability alongside other industry leaders.

Reflecting on the participation at the 2018 EcoWASTE exhibition, Mr. Nick Hamer, Visionscape Group Business Development Director said "It was great to be recognised by the work of our strong team and to be a part of EcoWASTE. At Visionscape, we are very focused on ground-breaking solutions aimed at solving waste related challenges across the emerging markets. With a focus on this, our strategy and approach are built and equipped to cater for the MENA and beyond, also accommodating businesses and industries who pioneer in a new era in waste management and towards a circular economy. We are proud to have had a platform and an opportunity to demonstrate how Visionscape is creating a sustainable future for our environment with leading solutions in waste management."

