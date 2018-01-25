HONG KONG, 2018-01-25 15:25 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reolink expands wire-free home security products lineup to launch new wire-free rechargeable battery & solar-powered security camera Reolink Argus 2 after successful launch of award-winning Reolink Argus on Indiegogo. The new security camera features a long-lasting rechargeable battery, solar powering, starlight night vision, high-quality 1080p Full HD, smart PIR motion sensor, live streaming video with 2-way audio, and weatherproofing.



See more: https://reolink.com/product/argus-2/



The new Reolink Argus 2 supports flexible powering options. Reolink Argus 2 comes with a long-running rechargeable battery (supports up to 6 months on one charge) and the weatherproof Reolink Argus 2 can also be hooked up to Reolink Solar Panel via Micro USB cable to be continuously charged and get non-stop power supply. No wiring, no drilling, no outlets needed and hassle-free. You can put Reolink Argus 2 anywhere you like.



Reolink Argus 2 captures truly crisp and sharp 1080p HD videos and offers up to 33ft starlight color night vision which is powered by Sony's highly-sensitive image sensor. The HD Reolink Argus 2 gives users the valuable visual details to better identify people, vehicles, and other details day and night, rain or shine.



With built-in 130° wide-angle field of view, highly sensitive PIR motion sensor and 2-way audio, Reolink Argus 2 detects human movement, sends real-time motion alerts (app notification & email), triggers siren alarm and records to inserted Micro SD card.



"We firmly believe security matters most and it should be for everyone. That's why we make our security products professional, reliable, affordable, simple, and DIY style," said Reolink Sale Manager Laura. "And wire-free rechargeable battery security camera Reolink Argus 2 is the latest brainchild of our effort to make home and business monitoring easier and simpler."



Reolink Argus 2 Key Features 100% Wire-Free: No cables or wiring hassles. Place & move anywhere outdoors & indoors; works independently. Rechargeable Battery: Long lasting power per charge of the battery; saves your money. Solar Powered: Connect the camera to Reolink Solar Panel to get non-stop power. Starlight Night Vision: Clearer night vision even in the dark, up to 33 feet. 1080p Full HD: Get crystal and sharp videos/images with true 1080p Full HD. Motion Alerts & Siren: Get push notifications, emails, and siren alerts in real time. Two-Way Audio: Built-in mic & speaker to listen in and tack back interactively. Weatherproof: It is weatherproof and works well even in harsh conditions, rain or shine. View on Smartphone Anytime Anywhere: Get a remote live view via Smartphone anywhere & anytime.



Pricing & Availability Reolink Argus 2 100% Wire-Free Rechargeable Battery Camera (the rechargeable battery included) is now available for $129.99 globally. The Reolink Solar Panel for Reolink Argus 2 Security Camera is available for $29.99.



All orders on Reolink website are shipped free of charge and covered by Reolink 2-year limited warranty.



About Reolink



Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has been dedicating to delivering advanced and high-quality consumers security cameras/system and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range from PoE security cameras/system, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for millions of homes and families.



For more information about Reolink and its products, please visit https://reolink.com.



Media Contact



Olivia/PR manager Email: pr@reolink.com Reolink Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Tel: +1 2134012832 Room G, 8th Floor, King Palace Plaza, 55 King Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong