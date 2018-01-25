Global Medication Management System Market 2014-2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 5.97 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global medication management system market is expected to reach USD 5.97 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 20.5%

Rise in number of prescriptions globally, increase in investments by hospitals for workflow management, advanced technologies, and rise in government reforms and policies boosting integration of IT in healthcare are estimated to drive market growth.

Rise in challenges faced by healthcare professionals for efficient management of clinical operations, streamlined workflow, and reduced healthcare costs drive the demand for automated solutions in healthcare facilities. Rapid growth in prescriptions has increased the burden on care providers to efficiently manage prescriptions of patients and minimize medication errors. Thus, increase in number of prescriptions is one crucial factor driving market growth. In addition, shortage of pharmacists and healthcare professionals will further boost the adoption of IT solutions in healthcare facilities.

There is a rise in investments by hospitals to streamline clinical processes and they have been purchasing new software to manage workflow, which is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in March 2017, Saudi German Hospital-Dubai automated its medication management workflow by integrating Omnicell's solutions.

Reforms, policies, and initiatives are being taken by governments to increase the adoption of healthcare IT across the globe, which is expected to drive market growth. For instance, the German National Medication Plan is an initiative directed toward enhancing medication management software in hospitals and pharmacies in Germany.

