Cavotec SA is pleased to announce today that Mr. René Meldem has been appointed Group Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the Cavotec group. Mr. Meldem will join Cavotec on February 12, 2018, based at the company's headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland.



Mr. Meldem will report to Cavotec Group CEO Mikael Norin and will be a member of the Executive Management Team.



René Meldem has 15 years of experience in senior leadership positions, both as global head of HR and as head of global and regional business unit organizations.



Most recently, Mr. Meldem served as global head of HR, Bobst Group SA, one of the world's leading suppliers of equipment to the packaging industries where he build and lead a global HR organization. Prior to Bobst, Mr. Meldem worked for the Lausanne exhibition and convention center.



Earlier in his career, Mr. Meldem worked for Swiss and North American energy consulting firms - including his own - managing projects in many countries around the world.



René Meldem, a 52-year-old Swiss citizen, holds a MBA from HEC Lausanne and a M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale of Lausanne.



We would like to welcome René Meldem to the Cavotec Group and we wish him the best of luck in his new role.



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on 25 January 2018, 15:30 CET.