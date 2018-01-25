The global combi ovens marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005636/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global combi ovens market 2018-2022 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global combi ovens marketby source of steam (combi ovens with boiler and boiler-less combi ovens), source of heat (electricity-based combi ovens and gas-based combi ovens), and end-user (foodservice sector, institutional sector, retail sector, and others). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: growing demand for energy efficient combi ovens

Due to the intense competition in the foodservice industry and need for cost-savings to increase profit margins, end-users of combi ovens increasingly prefer energy-efficient models or ENERGY STAR certified models. These models provide high cooking energy efficiency when compared with non-ENERGY STAR models, thereby saving energy.

For high energy efficiency or ENERGY STAR certification, combi ovens that operate on gas need to have a cooking energy efficiency greater than or equal to 41% in steam mode and 56% in convection mode. Similarly, combi ovens that operate on electricity need to have a cooking energy efficiency greater than or equal to 55% in steam mode and 76% in convection mode. Thus, many combi oven manufacturers are offering various models that are highly energy efficient or ENERGY STAR certified to gain market share. The demand for such equipment is growing and influencing growth prospects.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increase in availability of combi ovens that offer high productivity

Vendors can offer combi ovens that have better productivity owing to the continuous research and development in such ovens. The increasing availability of such equipment is expected to drive demand prospects of combi ovens during the forecast period. For instance, Alto-Shaam model CTP6-10 COMBI OVEN uses technologies such as EcoSmart Technology and PROpower.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food service research, "EcoSmart Technology is designed specifically to use 80% less water than conventional cooking technologies. It is also 40% more energy efficient and has 60% more productivity when compared with other conventional cooking technologies."

Market challenge: limitation of growth prospects due to corrosion

Combi ovens provide benefits of various cooking modes such as steam mode, convection mode, and the combination of both steam mode and convection mode. Steam in combi ovens is generated with the help of water. As the water quality is different in every region, the risk of corrosion in combi ovens increases. Corrosion can happen inside the cooking chamber due to the use of stainless steel, which is exposed to steam.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the companies in the market

Alto-Shaam

Electrolux

Middleby Corporation

MKN

RATIONAL

Welbilt

Get a sample copy of the global combi ovens market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing food service research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005636/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com