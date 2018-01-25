$50 Billion Regenerative Medicines Market, 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Regenerative Medicines Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2025) (Focus on Therapy, Applications, Market Share Analysis, 22 Country Analysis, and Competitive Landscape)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regenerative medicines market generated $17.03 billion revenue in 2016 and is expected to reach $50.55 billion by 2025

The North America regenerative medicines market currently holds 39% percent of the global regenerative medicines market. Technological innovations across the various segments of the regenerative medicine have propelled growth in the recent past in the region.

Regenerative medicine presents with opportunities to change the treatment options, and offers complete cure of the diseases. The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing the growth of pipeline of candidates for regenerative medicine. A number of companies are now indulging in the research and development of such therapies.

The regenerative medicine market includes various cellular, and acellular products. The market involves various therapies such as gene therapy, cell therapy, and tissue engineering. This therapy is being applied to a number of diseases, and therapeutic areas such as orthopaedic, cardiovascular, wound healing, diabetes, neurodegenerative, immune-oncology, and others. The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players, and the key strategies and developments taking place in this market. Additionally, it includes market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges), and industry analysis.

This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global regenerative medicine market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The study considers the growth-share matrix model for a comprehensive study of the global regenerative medicine market, and assesses the factors governing the same.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global regenerative medicine market?

How did the regenerative medicine market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

What is the market share of the leading segments, and sub-segments of the global regenerative medicine market in 2017 and 2025?

How will each segment of the global regenerative medicine market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2017-2025?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

What will be the growth rate of the tissue engineering segment during the forecast period?

Which therapy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the regenerative medicine market?

How has the market been segmented on the basis of application? Which application segment has the largest share, and growth rate in the regenerative medicine market?

What will be the value of immune-oncology segment by 2025?

Which geographical location will contribute to the highest sales of regenerative medicine?

The key players that have been contributing significantly to the regenerative medicine market are Novartis AG, ViaCyte, Inc., Vericel Corporation, Tissue Regenix, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Mesoblast Limited, Acelity, and Cytori Therapeutics, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

2 Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Evolutionary History

2.3. Present And Future

3 Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Challenges

3.3. Market Opportunities

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1. Share of Key Developments & Strategies

4.2. Market Share Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 Global Regenerative Medicines Market, by Therapy

5.1. Cell Therapy

5.2. Gene Therapy

5.3. Tissue Engineering

6 Global Regenerative Medicines Market, by Product (Qualitative)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Acellular Products

6.3. Cellular Products

6.4. Products

6.5. Pipeline Products

7 Global Regenerative Medicines Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Orthopaedic & Dental

7.3. Cardiology

7.4. Wound Healing

7.5. Diabetes

7.6. Immuno-Oncology

7.7. Others

8 Global Regenerative Medicines Market, by Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World

9 Company Profiles



Acelity

Anika Therapeutics

Athersys, Inc.

COOK BIOTECH, INC.

Capricor Therapeutics

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics

Gamida Cell

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Juno Therapeutics

Mesoblast Limited

MiMedx Group Inc.

Novartis International AG

NuVasive, Inc.

OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Organogenesis Inc.

STRYKER CORPORATION

TERUMO CORPORATION

TiGenix

Tissue Regenix

Vericel Corporation

ViaCyte, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lg4xgz/50_billion?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716