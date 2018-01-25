TMG's Channelzero Awarded Nestlé Account

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TMG agency, Channelzero has been selected as marketing partner to B2B Nestlé Professional in Australia. The contract was awarded following a competitive pitch.

Channelzero will cover all campaign development, advertising creative, motion production, and ongoing content creation, including internal engagement strategies and external amplification of messaging.

Mikey Taylor, CEO of Channelzero said:

"We are thrilled to be working with Nestlé Professional in a formalized manner. We have executed a number of projects with their team in recent years and our companies share the same values; which has always led to excellent results and partnership. This contract cements our extremely positive working relationship."

Nestlé Professional joins an enviable client list which includes Sanitarium, Rio Tinto, Sydney Water and News Ltd.

TMG is a progressive marketing network that provides a fresh alternative for global brands that want to see more bang for their buck. With offices in America, Europe, Asia and Australasia, TMG's collaborative network of agencies provide a holistic service to deliver highly effective results.

