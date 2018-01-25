Somatix Names Finn Partners Agency of Record for Marketing and Communications

MedTech Player Pioneers Real-Time Gesture Detection for Machine Learning-Driven Health Intervention

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Somatix, the Big Data analytics software company and provider of the Somatix Real-Time Gesture Detection platform, has selected Finn Partners as its marketing and communications agency of record (AOR).

The partnership focuses on helping Somatix influence wellness when cases involving consistent human gestures - such as smoking, eating, drinking and administering medications - can play a public-health role. Finn Partners will support Somatix with a multinational team, based both in New York and Israel, led by Goel Jasper, managing partner, Finn Partners Jerusalem. Gil Bashe, managing partner, Finn Partners, leads the agency's Global Health Practice, and serves as account counselor.

"Our business requires marketing support experience in both the health and technology sectors," said Eran Ofir, Founder and CEO of Somatix. "Finn Partners is strong and well-connected within the medtech, payer, provider, policymaker and patient communities, and when these audiences understand the benefits of a technology and work together, patient health has the best chance for improvement."

The company's gesture detection platform utilizes sensors built into a range of wearables to passively monitor users. The software gathers and analyzes massive volumes of data, and using Machine Learning, provides real-time health interventions driven by Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)-based incentives to support treatment. The company's initial product, SmokeBeat, leverages this technology to support healthcare providers guiding patients in the smoking cessation process. The company plans to expand the applications of its gesture detection platform to impact elder care, as well as other areas of healthcare such as medication adherence, eating disorders and other addiction-based diseases, which can be monitored through a person's gestures.

"Somatix is championing the convergence of Big Data, wearables and CBT to accelerate the process of transforming people into partners of their own health. Somatix is also at the crest of the digital health wave seeking to reduce care costs," said Jasper.

Added Bashe, "HealthTech's greatest achievements are best realized when inventors and investors find common ground among health sectors to address unmet medical needs. Finn Partners is proud to leverage our talent, connections and collaborative spirit across geographies to advance the Somatix health mission."

About Somatix

Big Data analytics software company Somatix is a pioneer in real-time gesture detection for wearable-based preventative and rehabilitative healthcare and wellbeing enhancement.

Somatix end-to-end real-time gesture detection platform, utilizes commercial oï¬€-the-shelf smartwatches, smartbands and other connected devices, advanced adaptive machine learning and predictive analytics, to precisely track and accurately recognize a range of hand gestures. Somatix digital health solutions ultimately enable enterprises, health insurance companies, clinics and elderly caregivers, among others, to cost-effectively monitor, determine and improve the overall physical and emotional state of the people under their care.

For more information, please visit www.somatix.com. Please follow us on LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

About Finn Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than tripled in size in six years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the Finn Partners world through a common philosophy. With 575 professionals, Finn Partners provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, Finn Partners' other offices are located in: Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.comand follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

