Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Outlook and Forecast 2017-2021

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world monoethylene glycol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for monoethylene glycol.

Report Scope:

The report covers global, regional and country markets of monoethylene glycol

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing monoethylene glycol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on monoethylene glycol manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of monoethylene glycol in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Monoethylene glycol market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL PROPERTIES AND USES



2. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL WORLD MARKET



3.1. World monoethylene glycol capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World monoethylene glycol production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Monoethylene glycol consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Monoethylene glycol global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Monoethylene glycol prices in the world market



4. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Monoethylene glycol European market analysis

4.2. Monoethylene glycol Asia Pacific market analysis

4.3. Monoethylene glycol North American market analysis

4.4. Monoethylene glycol Latin American market analysis

4.5. Monoethylene glycol Middle East market analysis



5. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Monoethylene glycol capacity and production forecast up to 2020

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Monoethylene glycol consumption forecast up to 2020

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Monoethylene glycol market prices forecast up to 2020



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL MARKET WORLDWIDE



Each company analysis covers (depending on data availability):

Company overview

Business segmentation

Company SWOT analysis

Monoethylene glycol production technology, specification

Monoethylene glycol production capacity and plants, share in the global industry

Recent company activities in monoethylene glycol market

7. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



