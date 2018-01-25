Hotel guests get a kick out of Nissan's self-parking slippers

Experience traditional Japanese hospitality with a techy twist at the ProPILOT Park Ryokan

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining the ultimate in traditional hospitality with Nissan's autonomous driving technology, one Japanese inn is treating guests to some unusual amenities: self-parking slippers, tables and floor cushions.

At first glance, the ProPILOT Park Ryokan looks like any other traditional Japanese inn, or ryokan. Slippers are neatly lined up at the foyer, where guests remove their shoes. Tatami rooms are furnished with low tables and floor cushions for sitting.

What sets this ryokan apart is that the slippers, tables and cushions are rigged with a special version of Nissan's ProPILOT Park autonomous parking technology. When not in use, they automatically return to their designated spots at the push of a button.

First introduced in the all-new Nissan LEAF in Japan in October 2017, ProPILOT Park detects surrounding objects and lets drivers automatically park the vehicle in a selected parking space by pressing a button. The same technology is being used in the amenities at the ProPILOT Park Ryokan during a demonstration to entertain guests and reduce staff workload.

How to experience ProPILOT Park Ryokan

Nissan will offer a free night at the ProPILOT Park Ryokan, located in Hakone, Japan, for one lucky pair of travelers. For a chance to win, contestants must post on Twitter using the hashtags PPPRyokan and wanttostay between Jan. 25 and Feb. 10.

Visitors to the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery in Yokohama can also experience the atmosphere of the ProPILOT Ryokan and try on the actual self-parking slippers at a dedicated exhibition booth, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Feb. 1-4. The Gallery is at 1-1-1 Takashima, Nishi-ku, Yokohama.

A video of the ProPILOT Park Ryokan can be viewed on Nissan's YouTube channel:

https://youtu.be/tazFfEP_NcY

Please visit official site for ProPILOT Park Ryokan for more details.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

nissan-global.com.

