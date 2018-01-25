The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week, according to data from the Labor Department. US initial jobless claims increased by 17,000 from the previous week's revised average to 233,000 versus economists' expectations for an increase to 240,000. The previous week's average was revised down by 4,000 to 216,000. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average fell by 3,500 from the previous week's average, which was revised down by 1,000 from 244,500. The four-week average is ...

