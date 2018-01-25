AMCS investment further strengthens its commitment to the enablement of the Circular Economy.

AMCS, the world's leading supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste and recycling sector, has today announced the acquisition of Brady Recycling solutions from Brady PLC (BRY.L), a global provider of trading, risk management and settlement solutions to the energy, commodities, and recycling sectors

The acquisition extends AMCS's portfolio, with a suite of solutions designed specifically for commercial scrap metal recycling operations. Brady Recycling has an international customer base of over 100 metal and other recycling companies in North America, Europe and Australasia.

Commenting on the acquisition, AMCS CEO, Jimmy Martin, said:

"We are excited to welcome the customers and employees of Brady Recycling solutions to AMCS. This acquisition further strengthens our position as the leading technology provider to the global recycling industry. It also underlines our continued commitment to providing practical and proven solutions that support the transformation of the industry to a circular economy."

"We are committed to a seamless transition for Brady Recycling solutions' customers and employees and look forward to providing them with an even greater level of support and engagement through our global locations."

The decision to acquire Brady Recycling solutions is consistent with AMCS's strategy of growth within the global waste and recycling market, both organically and through targeted acquisition. In the past few years the company has continued to strengthen its position with the acquisitions of North America based PC Scale Inc., P&L Software and GMT in Europe, and WastEdge in Australia. In 2017, AMCS acquired Senddr and its innovative online Digital Engagement platform. The company has also secured significant new business wins in all of its primary markets, which included a number of national and international brands.

