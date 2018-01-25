

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group PLC (SGE.L) said it plans to launch Sage Intacct in the UK in FY19 and is evaluating the timing of roll-outs to other countries.



Sage reiterates full year guidance of around 8% organic revenue growth1 and around 27.5% organic operating margin for fiscal year 2018. Today, Sage is issuing mid-term guidance that over the next three years, organic revenue growth will reach 10% on a sustainable basis and organic operating margins will be at least 27%. Further cost savings of 500bps will be delivered over this three year period and either reinvested for growth or realised as an increase to operating margin. Over the long-term, Sage has an aim of achieving organic operating margins of at least 30%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX