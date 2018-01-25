Environmental Safety Incorporated: Howard Wool and Environmental Safety Rewrite the Chemical Products Rule Book

Bucking Global Trends in Small Town Long Island

BAITING HOLLOW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / It's difficult to stand out in the crowded chemical industry landscape on the eastern seaboard of the US, but Environmental Safety Incorporated is making the industry take notice. This innovative company was founded by Howard Wool in Baiting Hollow on Long Island and has gone on to become one of the most successful industrial chemical suppliers in New York State. In an era of automation and industry consolidation, they've done this by focusing on lean business principles, maintaining low overhead costs and through building strong personal relationships with clients.

Every client of Environmental Safety Incorporated ("ESI") receives individual attention that larger competitors can't offer. Clients appreciate the intimate relationship offered by Wool's company. Instead of just providing a product or service, they develop real and lasting relationships with their customers. There's no differentiation between large and small partners. All of the company's clients are recognized for their importance to its success.

Wool's refreshing approach to business has enabled him to maintain seven-figure sales figures on a consistent basis. The company's been in business for more than 12 years now and continues to experience steady growth annually. One of the main reasons for its success is the more than 40 years that Wool himself brings to the company.

According to Howard Wool, he spends precisely 60 percent of his time developing new leads and the other 40 percent developing the relationships with his existing clients. This 60/40 ratio helps his company strike the right balance between growth and development strategies. Disciplined time management and the application of lean business philosophy has helped ESI grow in bad economic times and good ones.

Wool is a well-respected industry leader and pioneer. He notes that it took years of hard work to develop that reputation, but those efforts have resulted in a company that can compete with the major players in the industry. He also strongly believes that Environmental Safety Incorporated's success has a lot to do with their personal approach to business. They always take time to ask their clients how the family is doing.

About Howard Wool

Howard Wool was educated at Hofstra University in the 1960s, as well as at New Paltz State College. His diploma was in biology, but he also had an interest in teaching. In fact, he spent several years teaching upon graduation. Eventually, he would enter the private sector and launch his own business. Environmental Safety Incorporated is headquartered in Baiting Hollow in Long Island, New York and is his second major venture. When he's not working hard on growing his business, Wool likes to spend time with his family including three children and five grandchildren. He's also an avid musician.

Contact

Howard Wool

(631) 553-0041

Info@howardwool.com

SOURCE: Environmental Safety Incorporated