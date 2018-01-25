Technavio market research analysts forecast the global corporate blended learning market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global corporate blended learning market by end-user (automotive industry, BFSI, consumer goods sector, energy sector, and others) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the top market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global corporate blended learning market:

Increased focus on personalized learning

Rising incorporation of microlearning

Organizations show an inclination toward customizing training content and delivery methods. They seek solutions to help them create courseware and procure courses, which are unique to their employees' needs. Furthermore, with blended learning, organizations have the flexibility to ascertain that an extent of digitization is required for training. This is essentially important, as this factor differs for technical and non-technical courses, and by the level of management that is the target audience group.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for education technology, "With the rising adoption of the Industry 4.0 and the bring your own device and corporate-owned personally enabled policies, training vendors are better placed to deliver innovative blended learning courses to companies that are keen on increasing their training budgets and are willing to pay for premium courses."

Global corporate blended learning market segmentation

Of the four major end-users, the automotive industry dominated the global corporate blended learning market with a share of close to 31%. The BFSI sector and the consumer goods industry followed with a share of 23% and 21%, respectively.

The global corporate blended learning market was dominated by the Americas in 2017, with the region holding a significant share of 46%. EMEA followed with a market share of around 33%, and APAC with 21%. Both the Americas and the European region in EMEA follow similar trends in terms of the use of modern technologies and infrastructure improvements.

