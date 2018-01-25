Verizon offers SBC as a Service with Ribbon Communications as Part of Its Virtual Network Services

Enterprise Communications Gets Simpler and Secure as Verizon Leverages Ribbon's Cloud-Native Session Border Controller for Managed Service Offering

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that Verizon Communications has selected its Session Border Controller Software edition (SBC SWe) to offer as a service (SBCaaS) through Verizon's Virtual Network Services (VNS). The ability to quickly deploy and dynamically scale SBC functionality enables Verizon's enterprise customers to cost-effectively protect their networks from attacks while providing a high-quality communications experience.

"Verizon's Virtual Network Services - SBCaaS gives enterprises the advanced network and security features they need without having to invest in and deploy dedicated network hardware," said Vickie Lonker, Vice President of Network and Virtual Solutions for Verizon. "The result is greater flexibility and cost control as their business needs evolve."

"In a rapidly evolving technology landscape, enterprises need to innovate without the wait," said Kevin Riley, Chief Technology Officer for Ribbon. "Verizon's Virtual Network Services provide enterprises with a fast, safe path to the future that has already been vetted and validated by a provider they trust. Virtual Network Services - SBCaaS with Ribbon combines leading SBC functionality with a cloud-based consumption model to help enterprises protect their networks and offer high-quality real-time communications with confidence, whether they have ten users or ten thousand."

SBCs provide the necessary features to secure and support real-time communications. Adding Virtual Network Services - SBCaaS with Ribbon, to Verizon's VNS portfolio enables enterprises to deploy and scale virtual SBCs much faster than traditional appliance-based implementations, securing real-time communications such as VoIP and Unified Communications.

The new SBCaaS offering leverages Ribbon's SBC SWe in a fully managed solution that can be deployed either standalone, or service-chained with other Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), in Verizon's Hosted Network Service data centers. Individual virtual SBC instances that are created for each customer leveraging Verizon's common cloud infrastructure allow customers to benefit from Verizon's economies of scale.

Verizon's SBCaaS with Ribbon yields several important benefits for enterprises, driving increased agility and reduced capital and operational expenditures over the solution lifecycle. Through the cloud-native architecture of the Ribbon SBC SWe and Verizon's global IP network infrastructure, the solution provides customers with an enterprise-class SBC that delivers important benefits such as elasticity; licensing-based subscription models; high availability; integrated analytics and enterprise orchestration.

Key Takeaways:

For the first time, Verizon will offer enterprises SBC services as a fully managed, cloud-based solution featuring Ribbon's cloud-native SBC SWe.

SBC as a Service with Ribbon enables enterprises to easily secure real-time communications in minutes and scale capacity up or down as traffic changes.

Ribbon is the first vendor to offer its virtual SBC as part of Verizon's Virtual Network Services.

Additional Resources:

Find out more about the Verizon SBCaaS with Ribbon .

. Download a copy of Securing Real-Time Communications for Dummies .

. Learn more about the Ribbon SBC SWe.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches about one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a company with two decades of leadership in real-time communications. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company delivers intelligent, secure, embedded real-time communications for today's world. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to secure IP and cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. With 64 locations in 27 countries around the globe, Ribbon's innovative, market-leading portfolio empowers service providers and enterprises with rapid service creation in a fully virtualized environment. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities that enables this transformation. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations

Sara Leggat

+1 (978) 614-8841

sleggat@rbbn.com

US Press

Dennis Watson

+1 (214) 695-2224

dwatson@rbbn.com

International Press

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Analyst Relations

Michael Cooper

+1 (708) 383-3387

mcooper@rbbn.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Communications_Logo.jpg