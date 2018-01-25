A.M. Best and Best's Insurance Professionals Claims Resource will host a webinar in which a panel of claims professionals will examine new tools and how greater availability of third-party data is changing how insurers evaluate claims, screen for fraud and settle cases faster, increasingly ahead of actual notice. They will examine what tools are being used, what types and sources of data are making the greatest impact and the issues insurers face as they rely more heavily on data-based claims automation. This one-hour complimentary event will be on Feb. 22, 2018, at 2 p.m. (EST).

This webinar's panelists include:

Jeffrey Rapattoni, shareholder, co-chair, fraud/special investigation practice group, Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman Goggin;

Kelly Lippincott, attorney, Carr Maloney;

Philip Beneventano, certified public accountant, senior accountant, RGL Forensics; and

Pamela E. Woodside, partner, Thompson, Coe, Cousins Irons LLP.

Best's Insurance Professionals Managing Editor John Czuba will help moderate the discussion, along with Senior Associate Editor John Weber.

