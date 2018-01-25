

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a notable ease of stand, President Donald Trump said for the first time that he will consider a pathway to citizenship for some younger undocumented immigrants in 10 to 12 years.



It is a potential boost for the stalled talks on an immigration deal by the Congress.



'We're going to morph into it. It's going to happen, at some point in the future, over a period of 10 to 12 years,' the President told reporters during an impromptu news conference at the White House on Wednesday evening before leaving for Davos World Economic Forum meeting.



A top Republican Senator involved in the immigration negotiations appreciated the President for making it clear that he supports a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.



Senator Lindsey Graham said that with this statement, 'we are on track to solving the immigration problem.'



'This will greatly help the Senate efforts to craft a proposal which President Trump can sign into law,' according to him.



The White House said in a statement that based on negotiations with Republican and Democrat leadership and rank-and-file members of the House and Senate on immigration system reforms, it will release a legislative framework on Monday that represents a compromise that members of both parties can support.



