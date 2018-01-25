Global $33.02 Bn Automotive Glazing (Tempered & Laminated Glass, Polycarbonate) Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Glazing Market Analysis By Product (Tempered & Laminated Glass, Polycarbonate), By Application (Front & Rear Windshield, Sidelites, Sunroof), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive glazing market is expected to reach USD 33.02 billion by 2025

Rising demand for advanced passenger protection in automobile owing to rising road fatalities is expected to propel growth for glazing systems.

Automotive production volume is the primary factor influencing the industry trends. Growing acceptance of lightweight components in cars contributing to improved fuel efficiency is expected to propel industry growth. Innovations in the glazing technology by industry players to offer high impact bearing materials with attractive colors and designs is likely to drive demand.



Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited (NSG), Asahi, Saint Gobain S.A. and Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. together dominated the industry in 2016 accounting over 70% of the overall demand. The new entrants are likely to face a threat from these giants owing to their large production capacities, well-established consumer base, and the broad geographical reach.



Glass has been dominating the industry and accounted for a share of over 95% of the overall consumption in 2016. However, rising inclination of automotive manufacturers to replace the glass with lightweight polycarbonate materials is expected to hamper its share. As a result, the industry players are likely to invest in plastic glazing technologies to meet the rising product demand.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The product penetration is anticipated to be the highest for passenger cars owing to growing production volumes as compared to its counterparts coupled with high demand for lightweight vehicles with panoramic roofs and better aesthetics

The demand in Europe was valued at USD 7.08 billion in 2016, which is attributed to the presence major car manufacturers in the region including Volkswagen, Fiat, and Daimler AG in the region

was valued at in 2016, which is attributed to the presence major car manufacturers in the region including Volkswagen, Fiat, and Daimler AG in the region The polycarbonate demand in the industry was USD 1.42 billion in 2016 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2025, on account of its high impact resistance, thermal strength, and ease in designing as compared to its counterparts

in 2016 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2025, on account of its high impact resistance, thermal strength, and ease in designing as compared to its counterparts India is expected to be the fastest growing market in Asia Pacific growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2025, owing to high investments in the automotive manufacturing sector by international players

is expected to be the fastest growing market in growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2025, owing to high investments in the automotive manufacturing sector by international players Regional expansion and product innovation to meet the standards required in innovative car designs are the key strategies undertaken by the manufacturers to strengthen their foothold in the industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market snapshot



Chapter 3. Market variables, Trend and Scope

3.1. Automotive Glazing - Market segmentation and scope

3.2. Automotive Glazing - Value chain analysis

3.3. Raw Material Outlook

3.3.1. Soda Ash

3.3.2. Dolomite

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Market driver analysis

3.6.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7. Automotive Glazing Market - Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1. Increasing automotive production volumes

3.7.1.2. Rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles

3.7.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1. Regulations in automotive manufacturing sector

3.8. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.9. PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4. Automotive Glazing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Market: Product movement analysis, 2016 & 2025

4.2. Tempered glass

4.3. Laminated glass

4.4. Polycarbonate



Chapter 5. Automotive Glazing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Market: Application movement analysis, 2016 & 2025

5.2. Front windshield

5.3. Sidelite

5.4. Rear windshield

5.5. Sunroof



Chapter 6. Automotive Glazing Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Market: End-use movement analysis, 2016 & 2025

6.2. Passenger Cars

6.3. LCV

6.4. HCV



Chapter 7. Automotive Glazing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape

8.2. Vendor Landscape

8.3. Competitive Environment

8.4. Competitive Market Positioning

8.5. Market Participation Categorization



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



Pilkington

Fuyao Group

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Central Glass

Pittsburgh Glass works LLC

Xinyi Glass holdings Limited

holdings Limited Covestro A G.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation(SABIC)

Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

Mitsubishi Engg Plastics Corp.

Trinseo S.A.

CHI MEI CorporatCompany Overview

Guardian Industries Corp.

Saint Gobain S.A

Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited (NSG)

Corning Incorporated.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/stl6fj/global_33_02_bn?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716