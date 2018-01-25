Global Intelligent PDU Market 2018-2023 - Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Using Intelligent PDUs

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Intelligent PDU Market by Type (Metered, Monitored, Automatic Transfer Switch), Power Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), Application (Datacenters, Industrial Power Solutions, VoIP Phone Systems), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The intelligent PDU market was valued at USD 1.24 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2017 and 2023.

Factors that are driving the growth of the market include the increasing demand for high-power capacities in high-power density environments, rising demand for intelligent products in datacenters, and growing environmental and safety concerns in developed countries.

The market for hot-swap intelligent PDUs is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. Sectors such as telecom & IT, smart manufacturing, and governments, which are involved in the heavy usage of datacenter applications, are expected to contribute to the growth of the market for hot-swap PDUs.

The market for single-phase intelligent PDUs is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. The average cost of a single-phase PDU is 25-40% less than that of a three-phase PDU. As the intelligent PDU market in APAC and RoW is not widely explored, industries in these regions prefer single-phase PDUs as entry-level PDUs. Single-phase intelligent PDUs are also used for a variety of applications, including small- and medium-level datacenters, educational institutes, and local offices. These factors contribute to the growth of the market for single-phase intelligent PDUs.

The intelligent PDU market for telecom & IT industry is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. The ongoing developments in cloud and communications technologies constitute one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the intelligent PDU market for this industry. Digitalization of data is boosting the demand for datacenters worldwide. With the increasing number of datacenters in the telecom & IT industry, the adoption of intelligent PDUs is also rising. The lifestyle of the present generation is very much connected with the usage and development of IT. The application of intelligent PDUs in IT infrastructure and datacenters is driving the growth of the intelligent PDU market for this industry.

The intelligent PDU market for the application in datacenters is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the intelligent PDU market between 2017 and 2023. North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the overall intelligent PDU market as this region is an important hub for colocation centers and the IT industry. The colocation centers in North America have huge facilities, which house enormous data of a number of companies and websites. It is one of the prime locations for datacenters and is home to players of all sizes, from garage start-ups to global colocation players. Major players from the telecom & IT, BFSI, transportation, and energy industries have a presence in this region; these players are the prominent end users of intelligent PDUs. The US and Canada are the chief contributors to the growth of the intelligent PDU market in North America.

Major factors restraining the growth of the intelligent PDU market include the higher implementation cost of an intelligent PDU than a basic PDU and rising density of bigger datacenters.

Key market players such as Cyber Power Systems (US), Raritan (US), Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Eaton (Ireland) have adopted strategies such as product launches and developments, agreements, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the intelligent PDU market and expand their distribution networks.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Demand for High-Power Capacities in High Power Density Environments

Rising Demand for Intelligent Products in Datacenters

Power Monitoring Solutions for Datacenters Using Intelligent PDUs

Rising Environmental and Safety Concerns Across Developed Countries

Restraints



Higher Implementation Cost of an Intelligent PDU Than a Basic PDU

Rising Density in Bigger Datacenters

Opportunities



Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing Worldwide

Rise in the Implementation of Portable Datacenters

Challenges



Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Using Intelligent PDUs

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Anord Critical Power

APC

Black Box Corporation

BMC Manufacturing

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Cyber Power Systems

Eaton

Elcom International

Enlogic

Geist

Hewlett Packward Enterprise

Leviton Manufacturing

PDU Expert UK

Raritan

Rittal

The Siemon Company

Tripp Lite

Vertiv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jx5vkj/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716