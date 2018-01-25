2018-01-25T15:53:01Z



Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Started on: 2018-01-25T15:52:25Z Ongoing: True Comments: The reason for suspension is due to non disclosure of inside information about the issuer or financial instrument. Trading in all other instruments related to the issuer will also be suspended from trading. Order books will be flushed. For information concerning this Market Notices please contact Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel 08 405 60 00



Issuer: Aligera AB, LEI: 549300PUL91EOHFN7P62 Instrument: ALIRA B SE0009470271



The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=660835