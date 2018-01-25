The Spanish solar power producer and developer has announced it will refinance 11 of its Spanish projects with its first unrated bond issuance.A total of €118.4 million of bonds have been issued by Spain's Grupo T-Solar to refinance 11 of its local projects, the accumulated capacity of which stands at 34.2 MW.The bonds, which have been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, will earn a coupon of 3.152% with a maturity of 19.5 years (due in June 2037).Deutsche Bank acted as sole mandated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...