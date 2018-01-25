Ethereum News UpdateIn 2017, investors treated Ethereum and Bitcoin as if they were identical. They painted both with the same brush, meaning that when Bitcoin did well, so did Ethereum.But this relationship is starting to fray…In an excellent post for Bloomberg View, Leonid Bershidsky shows that "It's not just mindless speculation anymore" and that the correlations are starting to splinter. (Source: "Cryptocurrency Markets Aren't All.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...