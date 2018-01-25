Lithium company Bacanora Minerals announced on Thursday that it has now filed the feasibility study for the Sonora Lithium Project in Mexico, which was previously announced on 12 December. The AIM-traded firm said the results of the feasibility study confirmed the positive economics and favourable operating costs of a 35,000 tonnes per annum battery-grade operation. It said the feasibility study estimated a pre-tax project net present value of $1.253bn at an 8% discount rate, an internal rate of ...

