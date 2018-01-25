Elektron Technology announced on Thursday that its Elektron Eye Technology business (EET) has purchased the patent of the MPS II macular pigment screening device for the sum of £0.22m. The AIM-traded company said that previously, the device was manufactured under a licence arrangement that was scheduled to expire in 2023. It said the transaction was in addition to the purchase of intellectual property - previously mentioned in Elektron's interim report - relating to the Henson 9000 visual field ...

