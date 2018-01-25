US stocks advanced in early trade on Thursday as investors sifted through a raft of corporate earnings, with eyes on Davos and forex markets as comments by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi boosted the euro. At 1525 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% at 26,367.66, while the S&P and the Nasdaq were 0.2% firmer at 2,841.87 and 7,426.83, respectively. The European Central Bank left interest rates and its forward guidance on policy unaltered earlier, pledging to keep its asset ...

