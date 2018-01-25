New product enables users to create short explainer videos from a photo in minutes

Sparkol, creator of leading whiteboard explainer video software VideoScribe, has launched StoryPix, the latest addition to its growing product suite of video software.

StoryPix enables users to create short narrated videos quickly and easily. After taking a photo or uploading an image, users can add text and voice description as the software zooms into elements of the photo, easily saving and sharing the final product with as many people as they like.

The quick-to-create, easily shareable nature of StoryPix videos provides myriad uses including:

Online retailers can provide an in-depth visual product description of items

Driving instructors can provide students with a revision video for the 'show me, tell me' element of the driving test

Site managers can run through the health and safety requirements of a building site

Doctors can highlight visual symptoms of common health conditions

Travel enthusiasts can present the highlights of their latest holiday

StoryPix was built with teachers and students in mind and enables teachers to set creative homework tasks and explain complex subjects in a fun, digestible format.

Example uses in education include:

Presenting the history of famous monuments

Describing the inspiration behind a piece of art

Teaching the four main parts of speech

Providing a deeper explanation of class notes to ensure students understand the lesson

StoryPix is available online and does not require a software download though projects and completed videos can be saved. Sign up at www.storypix.co.uk to start using it now. Sparkol has an ongoing roadmap of StoryPix enhancements scheduled throughout 2018.

About Sparkol

Trusted by the world's leading companies, educators and users from over 160 countries, Sparkol leads the way with the vision and development of the whiteboard animation explainer video solution, VideoScribe, and new video solution, StoryPix. www.sparkol.com

