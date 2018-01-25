The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following product issued by Aligera Holding AB STO Corporate Bonds untill further notice.
Trading code ISIN -------------------------- ALIG_01 SE0005933231 --------------------------
Please note that the order books will be flushed.
The trading halt has been made in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, p. 3 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528).
The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Carl Barbäck or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
