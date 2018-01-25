The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following product issued by Aligera Holding AB STO Corporate Bonds untill further notice.



Trading code ISIN -------------------------- ALIG_01 SE0005933231 --------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



The trading halt has been made in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, p. 3 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528).



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Carl Barbäck or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.