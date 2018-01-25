

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has indicated he is willing to be interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation of Russian meddling in the presidential election.



Trump told reporters during an informal news conference on Wednesday that he would speak to Mueller under oath.



'I'm looking forward to it, actually,' Trump said when asked if he would meet with Mueller. 'There has been no collusion whatsoever. There is no obstruction whatsoever. And I am looking forward to it.'



Trump noted that the interview with Mueller would be 'subject to my lawyers,' who he said have been discussing holding the meeting within the next two to three weeks.



The latest comments from Trump come even though he recently suggested that an interview with Mueller would not be necessary.



During a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg earlier this month, Trump repeatedly claimed there was 'no collusion' between his campaign and Russia.



'When they have no collusion, and nobody has found any collusion on any level, it seems unlikely that you will even have an interview,' Trump added.



White House lawyer Ty Cobb noted that Trump's latest comments came as the president was 'speaking hurriedly' before departing for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



However, Cobb said Trump remains committed to continued complete cooperation with the Office of Special Counsel and is looking forward to speaking with Mueller.



