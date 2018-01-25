Global Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market 2014-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Analysis By Type (Lobectomy, Wedge Resection, Pneumonectomy, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minimally invasive thoracic surgery market is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) is gaining popularity owing to the reduced risk and trauma associated with these procedures as small incisions decrease post-operative pain that facilitates a speedy recovery. Increasing research and development in this field is another high impact rendering driver of the market.

Introduction of novel technologies and devices by the market players have been observed in the recent years. In 2016, Cardiac received the FDA clearance for its MicroCutter XCHANGE 30 surgical stapling device for resection and transection in minimally invasive and open pediatric, urologic and thoracic surgical procedures.

In the U.S., lung cancer is a second leading cancer form. According to the American Cancer Society, about 222,500 new lung cancer cases are estimated in 2017. A high number of smokers in the U.S. is a leading cause of cancer prevalence in the region.

Smoking is also one of the major risk factors for lung cancer in developing countries. Nearly 80% of the smokers live in middle and low-income countries. This makes developing countries a potential market for thoracic surgeries.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Lobectomy dominated the market in 2016. Lobectomy procedure involves removal of an entire lobe of the lung in cases of stage one non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is preferred over the limited resections as a large portion is removed, thereby decreasing the risk of recurrence in the local area.

There is a trend of increasing adoption of minimally invasive technique in other types of thoracic surgery such as sleeve lobectomy, segmentectomy, and thoracic sympathectomy. The factors owing to the growth is the technological advancements, better imaging technologies and the introduction of minimally invasive surgical devices.

held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. This region dominated the market on account of the high prevalence of the target disorder, high smoking traits in the population and the huge funding involved in the research involving solutions to lung cancer. Moreover, availability of the technologically advanced surgical methods with better surgeon expertise is expected to increase the market growth.

Asia-Pacific region shows the fastest growth in the coming years due to rapid adoption of technology and growing awareness about the target disorders

region shows the fastest growth in the coming years due to rapid adoption of technology and growing awareness about the target disorders Some key industry contributors are Medtronic plc, Cardio medical GmbH, Intuitive Surgical, Richard Wolf GmbH, Grena Ltd., Dextera Surgical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Medela Healthcare, LivaNova plc, Sklar Surgical Instruments.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Information Procurement

2.2 Data Analysis



Chapter 3 Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Preference to Minimally Invasive Procedures

3.2.2 Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.2.3 Rapid Technological Advancements and Introduction of New Products

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Uncertainty in Regulatory Reforms

3.3.2 High Cost of Surgeries

3.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.5 Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Guidelines on VATS

3.7.1 International Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery

3.7.2 American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP)

3.7.3 Japanese Association for Chest Surgery



Chapter 4 Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market: Type Analysis

4.2 Lobectomy

4.3 Wedge Resection

4.4 Pneumonectomy

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Type



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape



Medtronic plc

Cardio Medical



Intuitive Surgical

Richard Wolf GmbH

Grena Ltd

Dextera Surgical Inc

Teleflex Incorporated

Medela Healthcare

LivaNova PLC

Sklar Surgical Instruments

