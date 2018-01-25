EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of OSI Systems, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 5, 2018 - OSIS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of OSI Systems, Inc. ("OSI Systems") (NASDAQ: OSIS) between August 21, 2013 and December 6, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/osi-systems

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OSI Systems acquired the Albania concession through bribery or other illicit means; (2) OSI Systems transferred 49% of its project company associated with the Albania concession, S2 Albania SHPK, an entity allegedly worth millions, for consideration of less than $5.00; (3) OSI Systems engaged in other illegal acts, including improper sales and cash payments to government officials; (4) these practices caused OSI Systems to be vulnerable to potential civil and criminal liability; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about OSI Systems' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in OSI Systems, you have until February 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP