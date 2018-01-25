Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2018) - Coronet Metals (CSE: CRF) (OTC Pink: CORMF) (FSE: 2CM) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "CRF", having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Coronet Metals is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing natural resource properties, with a focus on precious mineral properties/projects which have the potential for both near-term cash flow and significant exploration upside potential.

Coronet has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in Tay-LP property, located at southwest of Ross River, Yukon. The 7,880 hectare Tay-LP property consists of 413 claims covering a 20 kilometre-long by 4 kilometre-wide belt of gold prospects. The property has good road access, favourable gold geology, multiple exploration targets, and strong potential to make new gold discoveries.

Several million dollars has been spent on the property since its discovery in 1984, by companies including Cominco, Newmont and most recently Canarc Resource Corp.

Under the terms of the option agreement, Coronet must pay $350,000 in staggered payments and complete work commitments totaling $1.9 million over 4 years. A National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report is available on SEDAR.

Coronet also has 100% of the White Caps Gold Project near the town of Manhattan in Northern Nye County. The Manhattan district, located in south central Nevada, has produced approximately 600,000 ounces of gold from, underground lode mining and open pit mining and placer mining.

The company is well financed, having recently closed a non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $2,205,000 from the issuance of 11,025,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.20 per share.

