VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/18 -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced on January 19, 2018 that a significant pressure event had interrupted operations in the coal dryer at Teck's Elkview mine. Preliminary damage assessment has determined that repairs to the dryer may take in the range of four to six weeks. In the interim, Elkview is producing higher moisture steelmaking coals at approximately 80% of planned production levels. In order to manage the overall moisture level of our product we are coordinating production with our other operations in the Elk Valley, and blending the higher moisture coal with dry finished coal inventory and dry coal from other operations to the extent possible. We expect lost production in the range of 200,000 tonnes of clean coal. Costs of repair to the dryer are not expected to exceed $5-10 million.

