Blue Point Capital Partners Closes Fund IV at $700 Million

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Blue Point Capital Partners announced today the closing of its fourth buyout fund, Blue Point Capital Partners IV, L.P. ("BPCP IV" or the "Fund"), at its hard cap of $700 million. Sixpoint Partners served as the exclusive global placement agent; Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel.

Blue Point has now raised nearly $2.0 billion in capital across four institutional funds and will continue its focus on partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to grow leading middle-market companies. The Blue Point partner group, consisting of Chip Chaikin, John LeMay, Juli Marley, Mark Morris and Sean Ward, have been investing together for more than 19 years.

"We are extremely pleased to have quickly exceeded our initial target and hit our hard cap for BPCP IV. We are gratified that a considerable majority of the capital raised came from long-term investors in Blue Point's funds, many dating back to BPCP I. We are also excited to welcome several new leading limited partners including consultants, endowments, pension funds and insurance companies. We appreciate the confidence they have shown in our team and strategy," said Chip Chaikin.

The Fund will continue the strategy of the Firm's predecessor fund, Blue Point Capital Partners III, L.P., which closed in 2013 at its hard cap of $425 million. The Fund makes control investments in lower middle-market companies in the manufacturing, business services, consumer and value-added distribution sectors. Blue Point focuses particularly on companies where its core value-added tools such as Asian Strategies, Data & Digital Strategies and M&A can strongly impact a company's growth. In addition, while Blue Point is an active investor nationwide, the Firm is particularly active in its home markets of the Midwest, Northwest and Southeast.

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors, while providing the resources of a larger, global organization. The Blue Point partner group has a 19-year track record of partnering with companies in the lower middle-market to facilitate growth and transformative change. It is one of only a few middle market private equity firms with a presence in both the United States and China, which provides a distinct advantage for its portfolio companies. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $20 million and $200 million in revenue.

For more information, contact:

BLUE POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

Chip Chaikin

Partner

127 Public Square, Suite 5100

Cleveland, OH 44114

(216) 535-4706

cchaikin@bluepointcapital.com

Sarah Wild

Investor Relations Vice President

201 South Tryon Street, Suite 850

Charlotte, NC 28202

(704) 347-1111

swild@bluepointcapital.com

SOURCE: Blue Point Capital Partners