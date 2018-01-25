

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fast-food giant KFC, which is famous for its new innovative and interesting promotional campaign, has announced that its new Smoky Grilled chicken wing will come with a box that will double as a drone that can be controlled using a smartphone app.



KFC Smoky Grilled wings box will be available at select 10 cities in India on 25 and 26 January. The company's calling the box a 'KFO,' or Kentucky Flying Object.



In order to operate the drone, a customer has to punch out parts of the box and follow the instructions available online, then download the app to control the drone.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX