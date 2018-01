WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas-based Mexican food chain Taco Bell has added Nacho fries to its menu across the country, starting Thursday, January 25.



Taco Bell's Nacho fries will be covered in taco seasoning and served with a dippable side of nacho cheese.



Nacho Fries also come in Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with add-ons including, beef, Pico de Gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream.



The fries will only be available for a limited time.



