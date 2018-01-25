

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sir Elton John has announced he will stop touring after a lengthy farewell tour.



At an emotional press conference in New York Wednesday, the 70-year-old Hall of Fame musician said that his next world tour will be his last.



The three-year tour, titled 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, will start in September.



It'll be the most produced, fantastic show I've ever done,' according to him.



'My priorities have changed. We had children and it changed our lives. That doesn't mean to say I'm not going to be creative. But I'm not going to travel,' he told reporters.



