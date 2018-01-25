Regulatory News:

Today Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, announces that Lee Hodgkinson, Head of Markets and Global Sales of Euronext and CEO of Euronext London Ltd, has decided to pursue a new professional project.

Lee Hodgkinson, after more than 9 years at Euronext, will leave the company in early April 2018 and will serve as CEO of OSTC, a London-based proprietary trading firm which operates from 14 offices around the world. Lee Hodgkinson will actively participate in the transition process during his notice period.

Euronext will take all necessary measures to ensure the transition is conducted in a smooth and orderly manner and the Managing Board remains strongly committed to the achievement of Agility for Growth 2019 targets.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said:

"Euronext is very grateful to Lee Hodgkinson for his strong contribution to our group over the past 9 years and wishes him every success in his new role. The Managing Board of Euronext will work together with Lee to ensure a seamless transition during the first quarter of 2018, and we will remain strongly committed to the delivery of our strategic plan ambitions".

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2018, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005900/en/

Contacts:

Euronext

Media:

Alice Jentink, +31 20 721 4488

mediateam@euronext.com

or

Investor Relations:

Aurélie Cohen, +33 1 70 48 24 17

ir@euronext.com