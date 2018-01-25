Chubb launches new Real Estate Industry Practice for the UK and Ireland

LONDON, Jan. 25,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb today announced the launch of a new Real Estate Industry Practice for the UK and Ireland. This latest iteration of Chubb's existing Real Estate offering brings together Chubb's specialist capabilities in underwriting, claims management and multinational servicing into one client-focused proposition.

Chubb's Real Estate Industry Practice has been launched in response to segment growth and feedback from key broker partners. Aligned with Chubb's multiline and multinational experience, the Practice will support its aims for continued strategic expansion leveraging Chubb's other specialisms.

The Real Estate Industry Practice vision is backed by an enhanced proposition which includes specialist Real Estate underwriters, dedicated account engineers and Real Estate claims specialists, all underpinned by Chubb's global presence and local knowledge.

In line with Chubb's other Industry Practices - Technology, Life Science, Entertainment and Clean Technology - the Real Estate practice will fall under the responsibility of Karen Strong, Head of Industry Practices. Similarly, the proposition benefits from a bespoke underwriting team. This is led by Daniel Atkinson who assumes the newly-created role of Underwriting Manager, Real Estate Practice, with immediate effect.

Daniel has overall responsibility for the underwriting and management of the team as well as driving the financial performance of the industry sector. He has 15 years of underwriting and Real Estate experience. He joined Chubb in 2014 as a Senior Property Underwriter in London Corporate focusing on Real Estate business.

Sara Mitchell, Head of Corporate Division, UK&I, Chubb said:

"The launch of our new Real Estate Industry Practice demonstrates our commitment to further develop this key area of our business and to ensure that we build upon our offering. During 2018 we will be looking to expand the team further and to build additional capability to support our growth in this market."

