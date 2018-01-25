LVMH: LVMH: 2017 record results

Paris, 25 January 2018

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group, recorded revenue of €42.6 billion in 2017, an increase of 13% over the previous year. Organic revenue growth was 12%. All business groups recorded double-digit organic growth with the exception of Wines and Spirits, whose growth in the second half was limited by supply constraints.

With organic revenue growth of 11%, the trend seen since the beginning of the year continued into the fourth quarter.

Profit from recurring operations reached €8 293 million in 2017, an increase of 18%. Operating margin reached 19.5%. Group share of net profit was €5 129 million, representing growth of 29%.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, said: "LVMH achieved another record year. The excellent performance, to which all our businesses contributed, is due in part to the buoyant environment but above all to the remarkable creative strength of our brands and their ability to constantly reinvent themselves. Continued innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and the quest for excellence: all Maisons continue to assert these core values while maintaining rigorous execution of their strategies on the ground. In an environment that remains uncertain, we can count on the appeal of our brands and the agility of our teams to strengthen, once again in 2018, our leadership in the universe of high quality products."

Key highlights from 2017 include:

Record revenue and profit from recurring operations,

Growth in Europe, the United States and Asia,

Good performance for Wines and Spirits in all regions,

The success of both iconic and new products at Louis Vuitton, whose profitability remains at an exceptional level,

The acquisition of Christian Dior Couture, which is showing excellent performance,

Growth at Fendi and Loro Piana,

The first year of integration of Rimowa, leader in luggage excellence,

Strong momentum at Parfums Christian Dior, driven by successful product innovations,

Excellent year for Bvlgari and good progress at Hublot and TAG Heuer,

Growth at Sephora, which strengthened its positions in all its markets and in digital,

Free cash flow of 4 754 million euros, up 20%,

Gearing of 24% at the end of December 2017.

Key figures



Euro millions 2016 2017 % change Revenue 37 600 42 636 + 13 % Profit from recurring operations 7 026 8 293 + 18 % Group share of net profit 3 981 5 129 + 29 % Free cash flow* 3 974 4 754 + 20 % Net financial debt 3 265 7 178 + 120 % Total equity 27 903 30 260 + 8 %

* Before available for sale financial assets and investments, transactions relating to equity and financing activities

Revenue by business group:

Euro millions 2016 2017 % variation



2017/2016



Reported Organic* Wines & Spirits 4 835 5 084 + 5 % + 7 % Fashion & Leather Goods 12 775 15 472 + 21 % + 13 % Perfumes & Cosmetics 4 953 5 560 + 12 % + 14 % Watches & Jewelry 3 468 3 805 + 10 % + 12 % Selective Retailing 11 973 13 311 + 11 % + 13 % Other activities and eliminations (404) (596) - - Total LVMH 37 600 42 636 + 13 % + 12 %

* With comparable structure and exchange rates.The currency effect was -3% and the structural impact was + 4%.

Profit from recurring operations by business group:

Euro millions 2016 2017 % variation Wines & Spirits 1 504 1 558 + 4 % Fashion & Leather Goods 3 873 4 905 + 27 % Perfumes & Cosmetics 551 600 + 9 % Watches & Jewelry 458 512 + 12 % Selective Retailing 919 1 075 + 17 % Other activities and eliminations (279) (357) - Total LVMH 7 026 8 293 + 18 %

Wines and Spirits: strong momentum in the United States and confirmed recovery in China

The Wines and Spirits business group recorded an increase in organic revenue of 7%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 5% and profit from recurring operations increased by 4%. Champagnes grew steadily, with volumes up 4%. With 7.5 million cases of cognac shipped in 2017, Hennessy's volumes increased by 8%, with significant growth in China and the United States despite supply constraints in the second half. All qualities contributed to this performance. The inauguration of the new Pont Neuf bottling site, designed to strengthen the production capacity of the Maison, was a highlight of the last quarter. Colgin Cellars, a Californian estate producing exceptional wines, and Woodinville whiskey were added to the business group.

Fashion and Leather Goods: excellent growth across all Louis Vuitton's businesses,

other brands strengthened their performance

The Fashion and Leather Goods business group achieved organic revenue growth of 13% in 2017. On a reported basis, revenue growth was up 21% and profit from recurring operations increased by 27%. Louis Vuitton continued to demonstrate outstanding creativity across all of its businesses, maintaining a good balance between innovations and the strengthening of its iconic product lines. New products arising from the collaborations with the artist Jeff Koons as well as the Supreme brand, the launch of the brand's first smart watch and the inauguration of the Maison Louis Vuitton Vendôme in Paris were among the key events of the year. Christian Dior Couture, whose business became fully consolidated within the Group in the second half, achieved an excellent performance. The exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Maison, was a huge success. Fendi continued to grow strongly. Loro Piana, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo and Berluti made good progress. Marc Jacobs strengthened its product offering and continued its restructuring. Rimowa completed its first year within the LVMH Group.

Perfumes and Cosmetics: successful innovations and rapid growth in Asia

The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group recorded organic revenue growth of 14%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 12% and profit from recurring operations increased by 9%. Parfums Christian Dior grew market share in all regions, driven by the worldwide success of its fragrance Sauvage and the vitality of its iconic perfumes J'adore and Miss Dior. The makeup segment grew strongly, driven by the Rouge Dior and Dior Addict lines. Guerlain benefited from the successful launch of Mon Guerlain and the international roll-out of Guerlain Parfumeur boutiques. Parfums Givenchy had a very good year, thanks in particular to its makeup, just as Benefit which reinforced its Brow Collection. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, launched worldwide exclusively at Sephora, is enjoying exceptional success.

Watches and Jewelery: excellent year at Bvlgari and further progress at TAG Heuer

The Watches & Jewelry business group recorded organic revenue growth of 12%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 10% and profit from recurring operations increased by 12%. Bvlgari achieved an excellent performance and continued to gain market share thanks to the strength of its iconic lines Serpenti, B.Zero1, Diva and Octo. Growth was particularly strong in Asia, the United States and Europe. The inaugurations of the new manufacturing facility in Valenza and the flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York are among the major events of the year. The success of the Liens and Joséphine collections, and its continued upgrading, drove Chaumet's growth. In the watch sector, TAG Heuer and Hublot continued to grow. At TAG Heuer, a new generation of smartwatch with multiple customization possibilities was launched in 2017.

Selective Retailing: good performance at Sephora and DFS

The Selective Retailing business group recorded organic revenue growth of 13%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 11% and profit from recurring operations was up 17%. Sephora continued to gain market share. Its growth was particularly strong in North America and Asia. A new territory, Germany, was inaugurated, while Sephora expanded its online presence in Scandinavia, Mexico and the Middle East. Le Bon Marché has created a new online shopping experience by launching its digital platform, 24 Sèvres. The year 2017 was a positive turning point for DFS, with better positioned markets, especially in the second half. The new stores in Cambodia and Italy continued to grow.

Cautiously confident for 2018

In an environment that remains supportive at the beginning of the year and despite unfavorable currencies and geopolitical uncertainties, LVMH is well-equipped to continue its growth momentum across all business groups in 2018. The Group will maintain a strategy focused on developing its brands by continuing to build on strong innovation and investments as well as a constant quest for quality in their products and their distribution.

Driven by the agility of its teams, their entrepreneurial spirit, the balance of its different businesses and geographic diversity, LVMH enters 2018 with cautious confidence, and once again, sets an objective of increasing its global leadership position in luxury goods.

Dividend increase of 25%

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 12, 2018, LVMH will propose a dividend of €5 per share, an increase of 25%. An interim dividend of €1.60 per share was paid on December 7 of last year. The balance of €3,40 per share will be paid on April 19, 2018.

The LVMH Board met on 25 January 2018 to approve the financial statements for 2017.

Audit procedures have been carried out and the audit report is being issued.

Regulated information related to this press release, the presentation of annual results and the report "Financial Documents" are available at www.lvmh.com (http://www.lvmh.fr) .

APPENDIX

LVMH - Revenue by business group and by quarter

2017 Revenue (Euro millions)

FY 2017 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetics Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities & eliminations Total First Quarter 1 196 3 405 1 395 879 3 154 (145) 9 884 Second Quarter 1 098 3 494 1 275 959 3 126 (122) 9 830 Total First Half 2 294 6 899 2 670 1 838 6 280 (267) 19 714 Third Quarter 1 220 3 939 1 395 951 3 055 (179) 10 381 Nine Months 3 514 10 838 4 065 2 789 9 335 (446) 30 095 Fourth Quarter 1 570 4 634 1 495 1 016 3 976 (150) 12 541 Total 2017 5 084 15 472 5 560 3 805 13 311 (596) 42 636

2017 Revenue (Organic growth versus same period of 2016)

FY 2017 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetic Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities & eliminations Total First Quarter +13% +15% +12% +11% +11% - +13% Second Quarter +6% +13% +13% +14% +12% - +12% Total First Half +10% +14% +12% +13% +12% - +12% Third Quarter +4% +13% +17% +14% +14% - +12% Nine Months +8% +14% +14% +13% +12% - +12% Fourth Quarter +6% +10% +14% +9% +14% - +11% Total 2017 +7% +13% +14% +12% +13% - +12%

2016 Revenue (Euro millions)

FY 2016 Wines & Spirits Fashion & Leather Goods Perfumes & Cosmetic Watches & Jewelry Selective Retailing Other activities & eliminations Total First Quarter 1 033 2 965 1 213 774 2 747 (112) 8 620 Second Quarter 1 023 2 920 1 124 835 2 733 (67) 8 568 Total First Half 2 056 5 885 2 337 1 609 5 480 (179) 17 188 Third Quarter 1 225 3 106 1 241 877 2 803 (114) 9 138 Nine Months 3 281 8 991 3 578 2 486 8 283 (293) 26 326 Fourth Quarter 1 554 3 784 1 375 982 3 690 (111) 11 274 Total 2016 4 835 12 775 4 953 3 468 11 973 (404) 37 600



LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana and RIMOWA. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, BeneFit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Kat Von D and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc hotels.

"Certain information included in this release is forward looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, projected or implied. It only reflects our views as of the date of this presentation. No undue reliance should therefore be based on any such information, it being also agreed that we undertake no commitment to amend or update it after the date hereof."

