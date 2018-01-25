ProMIS Neurosciences: ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - January 25, 2018- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming industry conferences:

Eugene Williams, Executive Chairman, will present at NobleCon14 - Noble Capital Markets' Fourteenth Annual Investor Conference - at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday January 30th at 9:30 AM, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's web site www.promisneurosciences.com (http://www.promisneurosciences.com) and on Noble Capital Markets' website www.nobleconference.com (http://www.nobleconference.com). The webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website and on Noble's website for 90 days following the event.

Dr. Elliot Goldstein, President and CEO, will present at the Fifth Annual Cantech Investment Conference to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Ontario, on Wednesday January 31st at 4:00 PM, EST.

Prior to the presentation, Dr. Goldstein will also participate in a biotechnology panel discussion entitled: 'Challenges and Triumphs: CEOs Managing Canadian Healthcare Companies for Growth'. The panel discussion, moderated by Eden Rahim of Next Edge Capital will be held at 3:00 PM EST.

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicine therapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for AD and ALS. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.TO, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

For media inquiries, please contact:

David Schull

RussoPartners/LLC

David.Schull@russopartnersllc.com

Tel. 858 717-2310

For Investor Relations please contact:

Alpine Equity Advisors

Nicholas Rigopulos, President

nick@alpineequityadv.com

Tel. 617 901-0785

Dr. Elliot Goldstein

President and Chief Executive Officer, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

Tel. 415 341-5783

Elliot.goldstein@promisneurosciences.com

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

