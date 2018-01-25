Regulatory News:

Groupe aufeminin (Paris:FEM) (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM)1st creator of communities, announces its 2017 revenues.

Financial summary published data:

Publishing,

in thousands

(unaudited) FY 2017 FY 2016 Q4 2017 Q4 2016 France 55,469 51,473 +7.8% 17,282 15,521 +11.3% International 58,054 55,516 +4.6% 16,985 16,008 +6.1% Total 113,523 106,9891 +6.1% 34,267 31,5291 +8.7%

2017 revenues: +6.1% to €113.5m International activity accounted for 51% of total activity

In FY 2017, the aufeminin group's revenues totalled €113.5 million, up +6.1% compared with the previous year. In the 4th quarter, revenues totalled €34.3 million, an increase of +8.7%.

The Group continued to record very satisfactory performances on the French market, with activity growing by +11.3% in the 4th quarter and +7.8% to €55.5 million over FY 2017, and abroad, with international activity increasing by +6.1% in the 4th quarter and +4.6% to €58.1 million over the year.

Next financial publication: 2017 annual results, on 12 March, 2018 (after market).

About aufeminin

1st creator of communities, the Groupe aufeminin provides an editorial and community-based offer covering mainly: Fashion, Beauty, Parenthood, Cooking, News, Entertainment, etc.

With media brands such as aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Merci Alfred, Onmeda, Zimbio.com, Livingly.com and Stylebistro.com, the Group is present in more than 20 countries in Europe, North Africa, North America and Latin America.

With a global audience of 133 million monthly visitors (1), the Groupe's presence is gaining momentum on all platforms such as mobile, videos and social networks and strengthens its diversification strategy through ecommerce, programmatic and brand publishing pillars.

The Groupe aufeminin, which is 78.43% owned by the Axel Springer group, is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM). In 2016, the Group recorded revenue of €107 million and an EBITDA of €24.7 million.

[1] Source: Google Analytics, Groupe aufeminin without deduplication August 2017

1 Ofeminin removed from the scope of consolidation

