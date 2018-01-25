MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/18 -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 225,000 stock options to one officer and two employees of its subsidiary, Cobra Oro de Honduras. The options are valid for five years until January 24th, 2023, with an exercise price of $0.225 and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option plan approved at the last shareholders annual meeting.

The Company also cancelled 225,000 options previously issued at various prices from $0.10 to $0.20.

