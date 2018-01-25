How Bad Could the South Korean Ban Be for Ripple?Ripple investors are facing a "hamster in a wheel" situation. Every morning, they wake up to recovering prices, only to watch them crater later in the day. The same process has repeated for days at a stretch. The XRP price seems to be going in circles. It's going nowhere and investors are getting restless now. I read comments from impatient Ripple investors saying they are placing limit orders and will be getting out of XRP at the next best available opportunity.If you share the same feelings.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...